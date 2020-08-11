14 Minnesota cases linked to recalled onions in Salmonella outbreak

Fourteen cases of Salmonella Newport infections in Minnesota have been linked to a nationwide outbreak connected to potentially contaminated onions, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

Following an FDA investigation, officials determined the likely source of the outbreak was contaminated red onions from Thomson International, which is based in California. On Aug. 1 Thomson International recalled all of its onions that could have been contaminated. This included red, white, yellow and sweet yellow onions that had been shipped nationwide from May 1 to Aug. 1. The onions were distributed in 5 lbs. carton. 10 lbs. carton. 25 lbs. carton. 40 lbs. carton, 50 lbs. carton. bulk, 2 lb. mesh sacks, and 3 lb. mesh sacks, 5 lb. mesh sacks, 10 lb. mesh sacks 25 lbs. mesh sacks, 50 lbs. mesh sacks under the brand names:

Thomson Premium

TLC Thomson International

Tender Loving Care

El Competitor

Hartley’s Best

Onions 52

Majestic

Imperial Fresh

Kroger

Utah Onions

Food Lion

So far, there have been 640 cases nationwide with 85 hospitalizations connected to the outbreak. No deaths have been reported.

Consumers, restaurants and retailers should not eat, sell or serve the recalled onions. If you are unsure if your onion is part of the recall, officials advise to use caution and throw it out just in case. Salmonella symptoms include diarrhea, fever, abdominal cramps and in severe cases may even become fatal. Those with symptoms are asked to contact their health care provider.

The investigation is ongoing. For more information about the outbreak, click here.