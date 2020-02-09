133 crashes across Minnesota on Sunday as snow blankets parts of state

article

A winter storm that dropped inches of snow on areas across southern Minnesota and the Twin Cities metro made for tough travel in the early morning hours on Sunday.

Between 6 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Minnesota State Patrol reports there were 133 crashes statewide, including 11 with reported injuries. There were also 136 vehicle spinouts and one report of a jackknifed semi.

While travel conditions were tough early on in the metro and other areas, by mid-afternoon the sun was out and major roads were mostly driveable.

Side streets, however, were still a problem around the Twin Cities. A snow emergency is pending in Minneapolis and St. Paul along with surrounding communities.