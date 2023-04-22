13-year-old airlifted in critical condition after ATV crash in Chisago County

article

A 13-year-old boy is in critical condition after an ATV crash in Lent Township Saturday afternoon.

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call around 12:20 p.m. for an ATV roll-over crash with injuries on Kale Avenue off of Ivywood Trail.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the 13-year-old driver near the ATV. His condition deteriorated quickly, and medics worked to stabilize him before he was airlifted to Regions Hospital in critical condition.

He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The sheriff's office did not say what led to the crash, and the incident remains under investigation.