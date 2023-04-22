13-year-old airlifted in critical condition after ATV crash in Chisago County

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 8:30 AM CDT, La Crosse County
12
Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Burnett County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 9:00 PM CDT, Buffalo County, Dunn County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Kittson County, Eau Claire County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Kanabec County
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:00 PM CDT, Clay County, Eau Claire County
Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 PM CDT, Clay County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Norman County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Big Stone County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carver County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Wilkin County, Winona County, Wright County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County

13-year-old airlifted in critical condition after ATV crash in Chisago County

By
Published 
Chisago County
FOX 9
article

A 13-year-old boy is in critical condition after an ATV crash in Lent Township.

CHISAGO COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 13-year-old boy is in critical condition after an ATV crash in Lent Township Saturday afternoon.

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call around 12:20 p.m. for an ATV roll-over crash with injuries on Kale Avenue off of Ivywood Trail. 

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the 13-year-old driver near the ATV. His condition deteriorated quickly, and medics worked to stabilize him before he was airlifted to Regions Hospital in critical condition. 

He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The sheriff's office did not say what led to the crash, and the incident remains under investigation. 