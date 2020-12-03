13 nearby residences evacuated after large fire in Albert Lea

Police evacuated residents from 13 nearby residences after a large fire broke out at a building in Albert Lea, Minnesota.

Videos and photos posted online show large flames shooting from a building. Residents were ordered to leave their homes due to the thick smoke.

Flames shoot from a building in Albert Lea on Thursday night. (Don Praska / Facebook)

An emergency shelter for displaced residents was set up at United Methodist Church, according to the Albert Lea Police Department.

Crews will still monitoring hotspots and air quality as of late Thursday night.

The State Fire Marshal is expected to be on scene on Friday morning.