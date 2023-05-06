12-year-old stabbed in his apartment, suspect arrested

A 12-year-old suffered potentially life-threatening injuries when they stabbed early Saturday morning.

Minneapolis police say they responded to an "unknown trouble call" at an apartment building on the 3200 block of Cedar Avenue South around 2:15 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene they met a woman who said a man with a knife had locked himself inside of her apartment with her 9-year-old and 12-year-old sons.

Police say officers could hear the children screaming from the hallway when they got into the building.

After officers forced their way into the apartment they found the man holding the knife to the 12-year-old’s neck. Police say they ordered the man to drop the knife, when he refused, police say the officer used a taser.

At that point the suspect dropped the knife and the child was able to get away from him. Officers rendered aid to the 12-year-old who was then taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.with potentially life-threatening stabbing injuries.

The man was arrested, but taken to a hospital for suspected drug-related issues.

Police say the man was known to the woman whose apartment it is, and the incident remains under investigation.