12-year-old killed in snowmobile crash in southern Minnesota

A 12-year-old boy has died after a crash involving a snowmobile in Nicollet, Minnesota on Saturday.

The Nicollet County Sheriff says deputies responded to the crash involving a single snowmobile around 4:44 p.m. at the intersection of Pine Street and 2nd Street.

Deputies say the boy, who was from New Ulm, was killed. Further details have not been released.

Along with the sheriff's office, a helicopter from Mayo Clinic Health System was also called in along with Minnesota State Patrol and the Nicollet Fire Department.