12-year-old killed in snowmobile crash in southern Minnesota
NICOLLET, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 12-year-old boy has died after a crash involving a snowmobile in Nicollet, Minnesota on Saturday.
The Nicollet County Sheriff says deputies responded to the crash involving a single snowmobile around 4:44 p.m. at the intersection of Pine Street and 2nd Street.
Deputies say the boy, who was from New Ulm, was killed. Further details have not been released.
Along with the sheriff's office, a helicopter from Mayo Clinic Health System was also called in along with Minnesota State Patrol and the Nicollet Fire Department.