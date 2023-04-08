12-hour standoff at Extended Stay Hotel in Eagan

A standoff lasting more than 12 hours at the Extended Stay Hotel in Eagan, Minnesota came to an end at 4:20 a.m. Saturday morning.

Eagan police received a mental health call from the hotel at 3384 Norwest Court, near Yankee Doodle Road and Interstate 35E, at 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. Police said a man there was threatening to shoot other tenants and officers.

Throughout the evening and overnight, law enforcement brought in armored vehicles and negotiated with the man.

Officers eventually took the man into custody at 4:20 a.m.