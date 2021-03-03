1,100 Minnesota National Guard soldiers to deploy to Middle East

article

About 1,100 Minnesota soldiers will be deployed to the Middle East for a nine-month mission, the Minnesota National Guard announced Wednesday.

Sunday afternoon, Task Force 1-194 will take part in a deployment ceremony, which the Guard will stream live on its Facebook page.

The task force includes soldiers based in Brainerd, Camp Ripley, Sauk Centre, St. Cloud, East St. Paul, Detroit Lakes, Crookston and Cottage Grove.

The National Guard says the soldiers will first travel to Fort Bliss, Texas for additional training prior to heading overseas.

Lt. Col. Jacob Helgestad, the commander of Task Force 1-194, said his soldiers from the various units are ready for the nine-month mission. The soldiers will deploy in support of Operation Spartan Shield.

The National Guard has more than 13,000 total soldiers and airmen in 58 Minnesota communities.

Advertisement

Here are the units deploying as part of the task force: