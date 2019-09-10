11-year-old boy run over by manure spreader, killed in Mille Lacs County

An 11-year-old boy died when he was run over by a manure spreader in a farming accident in Milaca, Minnesota last Friday.

The Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office said two boys, ages 11 and 13, were operating a team of horses pulling a manure spreader when they hit a rock, throwing both of them off the spreader. The 11-year-old was run over by the spreader, killing him. The 13-year-old suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The accident occurred on the 6200 block of 110th Street around 9:22 a.m.

The sheriff's office is continuing to investigate.