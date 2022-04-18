10-year-old boy fatally shot in Minneapolis is identified

article

The 10-year-old boy who was fatally shot in Minneapolis Friday night has been identified.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says Amare Rashaun Mayberry-Campbell, of Andover, died from a gunshot wound to the chest. Minneapolis police say they are still investigating the circumstances of his death.

Police said officers responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment building at 314 Hennepin Ave. in Minneapolis at 11:35 p.m. on April 15. Early investigations indicate Mayberry-Campbell and a "juvenile family member" were alone in the apartment when the shooting occurred.

Minneapolis Police Public Information Officer Garrett Parten said the case highlights the need for gun owners to secure their firearms, especially in households where children are present.

Mayberry-Campbell was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital, where he died at 11:51 p.m. on Friday, the medical examiner said.

A Go Fund Me page created by Shakira Campbell, the boy’s aunt, says the family’s "hearts are shattered."

"He was always so full of life that it is hard to believe he is no longer with us physically anymore," the page says.

The page is raising money to "properly remember Amare as the young king that he has always been," with money raised going toward burial services and taking care of Mayberry-Campbell’s mom and siblings.