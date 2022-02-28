Expand / Collapse search

10-day traffic enforcement program leads to hundreds of tickets, some arrests

By Nick Longworth
The Minnesota State Patrol announced it will have increased patrols out for the next 10 day to help with speeders and people who try to flee law enforcement.

(FOX 9) - After the Minnesota State Patrol announced it would have increased patrols out for a 10-day span, troopers have arrested 23 people for DWI and six for outstanding warrants as the result of the Highway Enforcement for Aggressive Traffic (HEAT) program, according to a recent announcement. 

The HEAT patrols were a focused effort for 10 nights, beginning Feb.14, and concluding Feb. 25. Patrols occurred from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

"The goal of these HEAT patrols was to combat dangerous driving through speed enforcement, while making a difference related to violent crime," said Colonel Matt Langer, chief of the Minnesota State Patrol in an announcement.

Troopers conducted HEAT patrols on roadways around Minneapolis and surrounding areas, including I-94 between I-694 and St. Paul, Highway 100 in northern Hennepin County, and Highway 494 and I-35E in the east metro.

In addition to speeding violations and DWI arrests, troopers also cited 80 people for driving without a valid license, 22 drivers for violating the hands-free cell phone law and 13 drivers for failing to move over for a stopped emergency vehicle with flashing lights activated.