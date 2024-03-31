Finding Madeline Kingsbury: Sunday marks anniversary of disappearance

article

Sunday marks one year since Winona, Minn. mother Madeline Kingsbury went missing, sparking a months-long search for her body and later the arrest of her ex-partner.

Kingsbury was last seen alive on the morning of March 31, 2023.

Kingsbury dropped off her kids at day care on the morning of March 31 before driving back home for work. However, Kingsbury never logged on for her remote work.

Adam Fravel, Kingsbury's ex, claimed he left Kingsbury at home at 10 a.m. and when he returned hours later she was missing.

Over the next two months, thousands of volunteers and first responders searched areas across south Minnesota for Kingsbury until June, when her body was discovered by a deputy in Fillmore County – not far away from Fravel's family home.

In the days following the body's discovery, Fravel was arrested and charged with murder.

Proceedings against Fravel are ongoing. In January, his attorneys filed a motion for the case to be dismissed.

He is due back in court at the end of April for a hearing. A trial date has not yet been set.