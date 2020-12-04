1 student injured in chemical explosion in University of Minnesota building

A student was injured in a chemical explosion at Smith Hall at the University of Minnesota, according to a university official.

The student was working in a lab in the chemistry building when the explosion happened just before 4 p.m. Friday.

Shortly after, the university sent a Safe-U alert to its campus community urging people to evacuate Smith Hall. About 20 minutes later, another alert stated the building has been reopened, but asked people to avoid Rooms 413 and 417.

The student is being treated at a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The lab is still closed for cleaning.