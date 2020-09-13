1 seriously injured in hit-and-run in south Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Police are investigating after a driver was seriously injured early Sunday morning in south Minneapolis.
According to police, at about 2 a.m., officers were dispatched to a crash on 35th Street East and Park Avenue South. Paramedics arrived before officers and found the victim in critical condition. The victim was rushed to the hospital.
The driver of the other car fled the scene before officers arrived.
The crash is still under investigation.