1 killed on Lake of the Woods after vehicle breaks through ice

One person drowned last week on Lake of the Woods after an ice vehicle carrying eight people cracked through the ice.

Deputies responded shortly after 8 a.m. for the drowning at the Northwest Angle, a quarter-mile south of Flag Island, on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

Investigators say a Bombardier tracked vehicle, known as a "Bomber", was carrying eight people to a fishing spot when it broke through about 12 inches of ice. That left the vehicle, and its passengers, in about ten feet of water.

The driver and a Good Samaritan nearby were able to get seven people to safety until the "cold water prohibited their continued efforts," deputies wrote. The eighth passenger, identified as 78-year-old John Frey of Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin, was unable to get out of the water. His body was recovered about five hours later, shortly after 1:30 p.m.

The Lake of the Woods Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the incident is ongoing.