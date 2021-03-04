1 killed in pedestrian crash in Crystal, distraction possible factor

A man has died after he was struck by a vehicle in Crystal Thursday afternoon, according to Crystal police.

A two-vehicle crash happened at 12:08 p.m. in the 5300 block of 36th Avenue. One of the vehicles hit a pedestrian. A bystander and first responders attempted to revive him, but he later died at the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation, but police believe distraction may have been a factor.

36th Avenue North was closed for a couple of hours Thursday between Hwy. 100 and Noble Avenue as emergency crews responded to the crash.