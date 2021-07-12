Person and dog killed in Inver Grove Heights fire

Officials are investigating a fire that left one person and a dog dead Monday morning in Inver Grove Heights.

According to the fire department, just before 7:30 a.m., crews were paged to a fire on Dickson Avenue. Initial reports were that a person and a dog might still be inside.

When crews arrived, neighbors said they did not know how many people were in the home.

During a search of the home, firefighters found one person and a dog, both of whom were dead.

Authorities say the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.

Advertisement

The fire is still under investigation.