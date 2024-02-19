1 killed in Brooklyn Park apartment shooting

article

A shooting at a Brooklyn Park apartment building sparked a SWAT response Monday afternoon as authorities searched for the suspect.

Officers were called out to the Brook's Landing apartment building along 74th Avenue North near Unity Lane shortly after 2 p.m. for a reported shooting.

Police say, when they pulled up to the scene, they learned the shooting had happened inside the building. Inside, they found a victim dead with multiple gunshot wounds. And as they searched the building, officers said they found another potential crime scene.

SWAT teams were called in for the search, but ultimately the building was cleared. Neither the suspect nor any other victims were found in the building during that search.

However, shortly after, working off a tip, officers say they were able to arrest the suspect in the area of Xerxes Avenue North and 74th Avenue North.

FOX 9 found officers investigating in a plaza at that location. Outside a grocery store, police were placing evidence markets on the ground next to a gun.