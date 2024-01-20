1 killed, 1 injured after car goes airborne in northern Minnesota crash

article

A man was killed, and a woman was seriously injured after a crash on Highway 46 in Itasca County Saturday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, an SUV was being driven northbound on Highway 46 near Gradel Road. The driver left the road to the right and struck a driveway approach, became airborne and hit several trees.

The passenger, a 37-year-old Michigan man, was killed in the crash, state patrol said. The driver, a 32-year-old woman from Michigan, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

According to law enforcement, the man was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.