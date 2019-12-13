1 injured in Willmar, Minnesota shooting

One man is expected to survive after he was shot earlier this week in Willmar, Minnesota, according to the Willmar Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting Tuesday at 9:48 a.m. in the 1300 block of Dana Drive SE. Police found the victim, 25-year-old Dylan Malvin of Raymond, lying in the road with a gunshot wound. Malvin is in stable condition and is expected to recover.

A 26-year-old man was in the road with a gun, but later surrendered to police. The suspect was in legal possession of the gun.

Investigators learned an argument led up to the confrontation. Witnesses told police Malvin was brandishing a blunt-edged weapon when the shooting suspect pulled out a gun and shot Malvin.



The investigation is ongoing.

