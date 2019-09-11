1 in serious condition after shooting near University of Minnesota

article

One person is in serious condition after a shooting near the University of Minnesota East Bank campus early Wednesday morning.

Around 1 a.m., officers responded to the area of 27th Avenue Southeast and Essex Street Southeast on a report of shots fired, but were told it was fireworks, Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder said.

A shooting was reported near 27th Avenue Southeast and Essex Street Southeast overnight Tuesday.

A short period of time later, officers learned a person had walked into the U of M hospital with a gunshot wound. The victim is in serious, but stable condition, Elder said.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.