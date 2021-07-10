1 in custody after woman found dead in Columbia Heights home

A 32-year-old man is in custody after a 33-year-old woman was found dead in home in Columbia Heights, Minn., according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.

Saturday at 6 a.m. Columbia Heights police responded to a medical call at a home in the 5100 block of 4th Street NE. When they arrived, they found an injured woman. Officers and first responders attempted to revive her, but she passed away at the scene.

Officers arrested a man and booked him at the Anoka County Jail on suspicion of first-degree manslaughter.

Police believe this is a domestic-related incident. The case remains under investigation.