1 in custody after shooting that injured teen in St. Cloud

Police are investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old boy injured Sunday in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

According to police, at about 12:49 a.m., officers were patrolling the downtown area when one of them saw a volatile crowd gathering near a parking lot on the 500 Block of 1st Street South. As one of the officers approached, he observed a male from the group raise a handgun and begin firing multiple rounds towards the corner of the ramp.

The crowd quickly scattered, and officers attempted to locate the suspect and any potential victims. Several other fights also broke out in the surrounding parking lots.

Officers were able to locate a 17-year-old male victim who had been shot in the arm and foot. He was transported to the hospital and released.

Officers also located the suspect in the area, a 25-year-old man, who was taken into custody without incident. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org.