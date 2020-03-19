1 dies in Mankato apartment fire

One person is dead after a fire broke out at an apartment building early Thursday morning, according to the City of Mankato.

At 2:03 a.m., authorities responded to a fire in a fourth-floor apartment in the 400 block of North 4th Street.

When responders arrived, they found a person who was not breathing. They tried to revive the individual, but the person passed away.

Two others suffered minor injuries.

The smoke alarms and the sprinkler systems activated during the fire. Damages are estimated at about $100,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

