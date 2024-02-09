1 dead in Minneapolis after potential attempted robbery, carjacking

One person is dead Friday evening after what police believe may have been a failed carjacking or robbery.

Around 3:37 pm., police were called to the report of a shooting on the 2700 block of Golden Valley Road in the Willard-Hay neighborhood of North Minneapolis.

Upon arrival, officers found one man dead in the alley. A second person was arrested by police in possession of a handgun.

According to police, two people – the man who died and the one since arrested – approached a black Mercedes on foot when one person attempted to get inside the driver side door, and another attempted to get in the passenger side.

According to police, there’s indication that a third gun may have been involved from inside the vehicle, possibly in an attempt to defend themselves – though police say they do not know who might have shot the person that ultimately died.

"We’re not certain if this was an attempted robbery or carjacking, but it could be consistent with a type of robbery – whether that’s the robbery of the vehicle, carjacking or another type of robbery," Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said.

The person in the vehicle at the time was also shot, but able to drive to North Memorial Hospital.

A 2-year-old child was in the vehicle at the time, but remained unharmed during the incident and has since been reunited with family.