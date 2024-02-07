Expand / Collapse search

Man dead in NE Minneapolis after being hit by plow near gas station

By
Published 
Updated 1:08PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9
article

Minneapolis police collected evidence near the site of a hit-and-run crash that left one man dead early Wednesday morning.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A crash near a popular intersection in Northeast Minneapolis left one man dead in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

According to Minneapolis police, around 2:30 a.m. officers responded to a person who had been hit outside the Holiday gas station at 2nd Avenue Southeast and Hennepin Avenue East. 

Officers arriving at the scene found an unidentified man in the street near its entrance. He was declared dead at the scene.

Preliminary information showed that the man had walked in front of a slow-moving Hennepin County Plow Truck as it left a gas station parking lot. The driver of the vehicle has been identified and is cooperating with investigators, police have said.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the man’s name and the cause of his death at a later date.