Man dead in NE Minneapolis after being hit by plow near gas station

A crash near a popular intersection in Northeast Minneapolis left one man dead in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

According to Minneapolis police, around 2:30 a.m. officers responded to a person who had been hit outside the Holiday gas station at 2nd Avenue Southeast and Hennepin Avenue East.

Officers arriving at the scene found an unidentified man in the street near its entrance. He was declared dead at the scene.

Preliminary information showed that the man had walked in front of a slow-moving Hennepin County Plow Truck as it left a gas station parking lot. The driver of the vehicle has been identified and is cooperating with investigators, police have said.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the man’s name and the cause of his death at a later date.