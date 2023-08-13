1 dead in Minneapolis house fire

Fire officials in Minneapolis say one person died in a house fire early Sunday morning.

MFD says they responded to a fire in a 2 ½ story home on the 2600 block of Aldrich Avenue South around 1:25 a.m. When crews arrived one scene they reported smoke coming from the second story of the house.

While battling the fire, MFD says four adults were able to make it out, but one other had to be rescued by firefighters. That man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The other people in the house either reported no injuries or were evaluated at the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.