1 dead following apartment fire in Plymouth

One person died early Saturday morning after an apartment fire in Plymouth, according to officials.

The Plymouth Fire Department responded to a call at approximately 2:24 a.m. for a report of smoke at an apartment complex.

Fire crews arrived at the 3600 block of Lancaster Lane North and found an apartment fully engulfed in flames. Crews evacuated the building and extinguished the fire. One person is dead, according to city officials.

The fire department did not say whether any injuries were reported. The American Red Cross was called in to assist the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.