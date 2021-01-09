1 dead after shooting at Brooklyn Park, Minn. home

article

A suspect is in custody after police say a person was found shot to death inside a Brooklyn Park, Minnesota home on Saturday.

Officers were called out to the 3800 block of 83rd Avenue N just before 7:30 p.m. for the report of a shooting.

At the scene, police say two people were called out of the home and detained. Inside the home, police found the body of a person who had been shot.

Police say they later determined one of the people they had detained was responsible for the shooting. That person is now in custody.

Officers also say they recovered a gun from the scene as the investigation into the death continues. Police did not release a motive for the shooting.