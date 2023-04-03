Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County
10
Blizzard Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, East Marshall County, Kittson County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, West Marshall County, West Polk County
Blizzard Warning
from TUE 6:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Clay County, Norman County, Wilkin County
Blizzard Warning
from TUE 4:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Big Stone County, Traverse County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, La Crosse County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM CDT until FRI 4:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, East Polk County, Lake Of The Woods County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, South Beltrami County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Mahnomen County, South Clearwater County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Douglas County, Stevens County, Todd County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 9:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Crow Wing County, North Cass County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Aitkin County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, South Itasca County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore

1 dead after Minneapolis shooting

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 8:58PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9
article

(FOX 9)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A shooting in Minneapolis' Eliot Park neighborhood left one man dead Monday evening.

Officers responded around 5:35 p.m. to the shooting along Park Avenue South just south of East 15th Street. At the scene, officers found the victim behind the building with a group of neighbors trying to help the man. Once on scene, officers took over efforts to revive the victim until an ambulance arrived.

The man was rushed to Hennepin County Medical Center where he was ultimately pronounced dead.

Witnesses told officers they heard some type of dispute between two people that ended with a shot being fired. Officers believe the shooter knew the victim and investigators are now following up on leads. 

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.