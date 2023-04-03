1 dead after Minneapolis shooting

article

A shooting in Minneapolis' Eliot Park neighborhood left one man dead Monday evening.

Officers responded around 5:35 p.m. to the shooting along Park Avenue South just south of East 15th Street. At the scene, officers found the victim behind the building with a group of neighbors trying to help the man. Once on scene, officers took over efforts to revive the victim until an ambulance arrived.

The man was rushed to Hennepin County Medical Center where he was ultimately pronounced dead.

Witnesses told officers they heard some type of dispute between two people that ended with a shot being fired. Officers believe the shooter knew the victim and investigators are now following up on leads.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.