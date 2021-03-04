Man killed in hit and run crash in north Minneapolis

article

A man has died after a hit-and-run crash Thursday evening in north Minneapolis.

Police responded to the area of 30th Avenue North and Newton Avenue North shortly after 5:30 p.m. for the report of a crash that had left a man severely hurt after being hit by an SUV that left the area. At the scene, officers say they found the victim, an adult male, in "grave" condition. Police and firefighter attempted to revive the man but say he was pronounced dead after paramedics arrived on the scene.

An investigation is now underway as police search for a cream-colored SUV believed to be involved with the crash, that was last seen headed eastbound on 30th Avenue. Investigators are currently searching for evidence left behind at the scene as other officers canvass the neighborhood.

The deadly hit-and-run was one part of an active evening along the street. As police investigated at 30th and Newton, gunshots were heard in the distance and as a police spokesperson updated media members on the case, a brawl broke out a couple blocks away.

At the scene, a witness, who said he tried to care for the victim, also called into question the amount of time it took paramedics to respond to the crash. However, police say an ambulance was on scene within seven minutes of the initial calls.