1 dead after fire rips through Columbia Heights, Minn. apartment

A person has died after a large fire Sunday evening tore through an apartment in Columbia Heights, Minnesota.

Firefighters responded around 5:30 p.m. for a fire on the 700 block of Sullivan Way for the report of the fire.

Crews worked for some time to knock down flames but were unable to rescue the victim trapped inside.

A first responder was also injured after falling through the floor of the building during the fire but is expected to be okay.

