One dead after Bloomington Police stolen vehicle chase leads to crash

One person died after a stolen vehicle led Bloomington Police on a chase that eventually crashed into a guardrail and bridge pillar on I-494 Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, at approximately 3:55 p,.m. officers were dispatched to the Mall of America parking ramp after a license plate reader alerted them to the presence of a stolen vehicle. An officer located the vehicle in the west parking ramp, and attempted to stop the car when it took off.

Another officer at Lindau Lane near Gate #3 of the mall saw the vehicle as it exited onto Lindau Lane and engaged in a pursuit, according to police. The driver exited Lindau Lane to the on-ramp for eastbound I-494 and collided into a guardrail. The vehicle continued to travel a short distance, and struck a bridge pillar.

Three adults were found in the vehicle. The person in the front passenger seat was unresponsive and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The other two occupants were transported to the HCMC by ambulance.

The Minnesota State Patrol and Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office are currently assisting with an investigation.