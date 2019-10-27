1 dead, 1 injured in St. Paul motorhome fire Saturday night
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - One person is dead after a motorhome fire in St. Paul Saturday night.
According to the St. Paul Fire Department, the motorhome was on fire on the 1000 block of Arundel Street around 10:30 p.m.
Fire crews found the vehicle with heavy fire and smoke coming out of the front. A witness said someone was still in the RV.
A motorhome fire killed 1 person and injured another Saturday night. (St. Paul Fire Department / FOX 9)
After extinguishing the fire, crews located the body of the victim with “injuries incompatible with life,” according to a release.
Another person was able to flee the vehicle and was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
This St. Paul motorhome caught on fire around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night. (St. Paul Fire Department / FOX 9)
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but fire crews presume it stemmed from a mechanical failure.
This is the third deadly fire in St. Paul this year.