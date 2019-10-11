1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Near North neighborhood of Minneapolis

article

A shooting in the Near North neighborhood of Minneapolis left one man dead and another injured, according to Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder.

Elder says around 6:25 p.m. Friday night, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 2200 block of Aldrich Avenue North. While en route, officers were flagged down by people in a vehicle in the 1700 block of Lyndale Avenue North. They told police they had man in their vehicle, who had been shot and they trying to bring to the hospital. The officers checked the man and realized that he did not have a pulse. They tried to revive him, but he later passed away.

Police are working to determine where exactly the shooting happened.

Another injured man later arrived at Hennepin County Medical Center. He is now in critical, but stable condition.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Minneapolis Police Department