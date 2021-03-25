1 dead, 1 injured in rock climbing fall at Interstate State Park

One man is dead and another is injured following an apparent rock climbing fall at Interstate State Park in Taylors Falls, Minnesota, according to the Chisago County Sheriff's Office.

Thursday at 4:09 p.m., emergency crews responded to a reported rock fall at 249 Traprock Street in the Lower Landing area of the park.

When Chisago County deputies arrived, they found two injured men, a 23-year-old from Minneapolis and a 31-year-old from Savage. The 23-year-old man was unconscious and not breathing. Despite attempts to revive him, he passed away.

The 31-year-old man received treatment at St. Croix Falls Hospital in Wisconsin before being transferred to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.

The apparent climbing accident remains under investigation.