1 critically injured in White Bear Lake fire

An overnight fire in White Bear Lake left one person with critical injuries, firefighters said on Monday.

Fire crews responded around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday night for a fire at a four-unit townhome on Aspen Court off Glen Oaks Avenue. At the townhome, fire crews found one unit on fire with flames spreading to a second unit.

During search efforts, fire crews found one victim in the home. That person suffered critical injuries and was rushed to the hospital. Their condition is not currently known.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.