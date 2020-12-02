1 confirmed dead after warehouse fire in Maple Grove, Minnesota

article

One person is dead after a fire at a warehouse that stores boats and RVs in Maple Grove, Minnesota Tuesday night.

Three people were inside the building at the time of the fire. Two of the people made it out, but one was unaccounted for. Crews located the remains of the missing person in the debris Wednesday.

Fire Chief Tim Bush said the fire broke out at Hanson Implement and Storage on Bass Lake Road around 6:13 p.m. The initial call stated there were three people in the building and smoke was showing.

When firefighters arrived, two people were able to get out of the building, but one person remained missing. Crews tried to go inside the building, but had to pull out due to the flames.

Maple Grove Fire crews work to extinguish a fire at a commercial building on Bass Lake Road in Maple Grove Tuesday night. (Maple Grove Fire & Rescue)

Advertisement

Of the two people who got out of the building, one was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The other was treated on scene.

The owner of Hanson Implement and Storage told FOX 9 the victim who died in the fire is his sister-in-law. Her husband is the one in the hospital. The couple lived near the warehouse that burned and helped take care of the property.

The building is considered a total loss.

Crews resumed searching for the unaccounted for person Wednesday morning. They located the remains of the person late in the morning, confirming the fire was indeed fatal.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.