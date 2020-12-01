Fire at Maple Grove, Minnesota warehouse confirmed fatal

The person missing after a fire at destroyed a warehouse in Maple Grove, Minnesota Tuesday night has been confirmed dead after crews located remains within the debris Wednesday.

Fire Chief Tim Bush says the fire broke out at Hansen Outdoor Storage, a storage facility that stores boats and RVs, on Bass Lake Road around 6:13 p.m. The initial call stated there were three people in the building and smoke was showing.

Maple Grove Fire crews work to extinguish a fire at a commercial building on Bass Lake Road in Maple Grove Tuesday night. (Maple Grove Fire & Rescue)

When firefighters arrived, two people were able to get out of the building, but one person remained missing. Crews tried to go inside the building, but had to pull out due to the flames as the fire grew to a two-alarm fire.

One person is still unaccounted for after a fire at a warehouse in Maple Grove, Minnesota Tuesday night. (FOX 9)

Of the two people who got out of the building, one was taken to the hospital. The severity of their injuries is unknown at this time. The other person was treated on scene.

The fire was put out by 10 p.m., but crews remained searching for the unaccounted for person into Wednesday.

The building is considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.