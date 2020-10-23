1.2M Minnesota absentee ballots accepted, nearly doubling record
(FOX 9) - In Minnesota, 1,186,522 absentee ballots have been returned and accepted, state election officials said Friday morning.
That's nearly double the old record set during the 2016 general election.
2020 VOTER GUIDE: How to register to vote, find your polling place, vote by mail in Minnesota
Voters have requested 1,765,327 absentee ballots, meaning a return rate of 67 percent so far.
Minnesota absentee voting started Sept. 18. Returned and accepted ballots by week:
Week 5 (10/16-10/22): 275,137
Week 4 (10/9-10/15): 276,382
Week 3 (10/2-10/8): 298,986
Week 2 (9/25-10/1): 260,506
Week 1 (9/18-9/24): 75,511
Advertisement
The 1,186,522 absentee ballots accepted so far is 40% of Minnesota's total turnout in the 2016 general of 2,968,281.