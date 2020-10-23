1.2M Minnesota absentee ballots accepted, nearly doubling record

In Minnesota, 1,186,522 absentee ballots have been returned and accepted, state election officials said Friday morning.

That's nearly double the old record set during the 2016 general election.

2020 VOTER GUIDE: How to register to vote, find your polling place, vote by mail in Minnesota

Voters have requested 1,765,327 absentee ballots, meaning a return rate of 67 percent so far.

Minnesota absentee voting started Sept. 18. Returned and accepted ballots by week:

Week 5 (10/16-10/22): 275,137

Week 4 (10/9-10/15): 276,382

Week 3 (10/2-10/8): 298,986

Week 2 (9/25-10/1): 260,506

Week 1 (9/18-9/24): 75,511

Advertisement

The 1,186,522 absentee ballots accepted so far is 40% of Minnesota's total turnout in the 2016 general of 2,968,281.