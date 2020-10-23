Expand / Collapse search

1.2M Minnesota absentee ballots accepted, nearly doubling record

(FOX 9) - In Minnesota, 1,186,522 absentee ballots have been returned and accepted, state election officials said Friday morning.

That's nearly double the old record set during the 2016 general election.

Voters have requested 1,765,327 absentee ballots, meaning a return rate of 67 percent so far.

Minnesota absentee voting started Sept. 18. Returned and accepted ballots by week: 

Week 5 (10/16-10/22): 275,137 
Week 4 (10/9-10/15): 276,382 
Week 3 (10/2-10/8): 298,986 
Week 2 (9/25-10/1): 260,506 
Week 1 (9/18-9/24): 75,511

The 1,186,522 absentee ballots accepted so far is 40% of Minnesota's total turnout in the 2016 general of 2,968,281.