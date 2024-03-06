'Uncommitted' voters in Minnesota win 11 delegates on Super Tuesday

Thousands of voters in Minnesota voted "uncommitted" in the Democratic presidential primary, and as a result, 11 of Minnesota's delegates will be pledged "uncommitted" at the 2024 Democratic National Convention in August.

President Joe Biden won 70.7% of the vote (171,257 votes) on Tuesday in Minnesota, winning 64 of the 75 delegates that were at stake in the Democratic presidential primary. "Uncommitted" won 11 delegates, after securing 18.9% of the vote (45,910 votes).

Sample ballots are posted inside of a polling place at the Weisman Art Museum during the presidential primary in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Super Tuesday, March 5, 2024. Americans from 15 states and one territory vote simultaneously on "Super Tuesday, Expand

‘Uncommitted’ vote in Minnesota

Voters in Minnesota on Tuesday cast an "uncommitted" vote to signal Biden of their dissatisfaction, mostly in part over his support of Israel and how America has responded to the Israel-Hamas war . Minnesota has a significant population of Muslims, including in its Somali American community.

The "uncommitted" vote movement started largely in Michigan, which is home to the largest concentration of Muslims and Arabic speakers in the United States. In the state’s primary last week, more than 100,000 people voted "uncommitted," which was about 13% of the Democratic vote.

Biden could be at risk of losing re-election in November in part because of the Democratic part's divisions over the war . Others may be expressing their dissatisfaction with the economy, immigration or other key issues with their "uncommitted" vote.

Seven of the 15 states that had Democratic primaries on Super Tuesday offered an "uncommitted" option. Minnesota saw the greatest percentage of "uncommitted" votes on Super Tuesday, at 18.9%. Meanwhile, North Carolina saw the greatest number of uncommitted votes, at 88,021, on Tuesday.

Breakdown of Minnesota's Democratic delegates

District-level Delegates (49 total)

First Congressional District: All 5 district-level delegates will be pledged to President Biden

Second Congressional District: 5 district-level delegates will be pledged to President Biden, 1 district-level delegate will be pledged to Uncommitted

Third Congressional District: All 7 district-level delegates will be pledged to President Biden

Fourth Congressional District: 6 district-level delegates will be pledged to President Biden, 2 district-level delegates will be pledged to Uncommitted

Fifth Congressional District: 6 district-delegates will be pledged to President Biden, 3 district-level delegates will be pledged to Uncommitted

Sixth Congressional District: All 5 district-level delegates will be pledged to President Biden

Seventh Congressional District: All 4 district-level delegates will be pledged to President Biden

Eighth Congressional District: All 5 district-level delegates will be pledged to President Biden

At-large Delegates (16 total)

13 at-large delegates will be pledged to President Biden

3 at-large delegates will be pledged to Uncommitted

Party Leader and Elected Official (PLEO) Delegates (10 total)