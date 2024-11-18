2024 Election: What is Minnesota's post-election review process?

The Brief Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon highlighted the post-election review process on Monday. Election workers in counties across Minnesota will hand count ballots from some precincts and compare them to the results from the voting machines. This post-election review process is done in every county in Minnesota.



Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon on Monday highlighted the mandatory post-election review process following the 2024 election.

What we know

The Hennepin County election office is hand counting ballots for each eligible election, including for president, U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives in selected precincts and comparing the results from the voting system used in those precincts.

The post-election review is done with precincts that are selected at random, with the required reviews happening in every Minnesota county. They are open to the public.

If there is a discrepancy of more than a few votes during this review process, then the county expands the number of randomly selected precincts the county reviews.

This post-review process is done after every state general election.

Minnesota election results, voter turnout

Simon said on Monday that as of right now, Minnesota is still No. 1 in voter turnout, with a voter turnout of 76.35%. However, it's a close race in Wisconsin and there are still some votes to count there, so that could change. The official voter turnout numbers will be finalized in the coming weeks.

