Looking for a new recipe ahead of today's Vikings game?

Cookbook author and blogger "The Cooking Mom," Amy Hanten, stopped by FOX 9 to show us her go-to Gameday recipe.

Sausage & Cheese Chowder



Ingredients:

1 pound smoked sausage, cut into 1/2 inch slices

4 cups frozen O’Brien or Southern style cubed hash brown potatoes, slightly thawed

1 tablespoon dried minced onion

1 can (14.5 ounces) French style green beans, drained

2 cans (10.75 ounces) cream of celery soup

Dash hot sauce

1 box (16 ounces) processed cheese, cut into cubes

3 to 4 cups milk

Splash of beer (We like beer in just about everything in Wisconsin!)

Shredded Wisconsin sharp cheddar cheese

Chopped scallions

Directions:

Place the first 6 ingredients in a slow cooker. Next add 3 cups of milk and the processed cheese cubes. Cover the slow cooker and cook on low for 2 to 3 hours, stirring often. Add a splash (or more) of beer and more milk if needed. Stir well. Keep on warm setting until ready. Serve hot with shredded cheddar cheese and scallions on top. You can also make this on the stove if you don’t have a slow cooker.

For more recipes, click here.