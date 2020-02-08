Winter storm warning issued for parts of metro, southern Minnesota

article

Some areas of southern Minnesota will be blanketed with more than six inches of snow on Sunday, while others will see next to nothing, as a shifting snow band pushes through overnight.

A winter storm warning has been issued for areas in the south metro and most of southern Minnesota starting 11 p.m. on Saturday.

The snowfall will vary greatly depending on where you are. Northern parts of the metro will see one to three inches but the southern part of the metro will see three to five. Further south, in cities like Windom, Mankato, Owatonna, and Rochester could get hit with six inches or more of snow.

The snow gradient will be tight, so while areas in the north metro might see a few inches, cities just a little bit further north, like St. Cloud, North Branch, or Rice Lake, Wisconsin might just see a dusting to an inch. And then in northern Minnesota, conditions are expected to stay dry.

The snow is expected to wrap up by late Sunday afternoon and the sun will be back by Monday.