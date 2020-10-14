Winds reach over 50 mph in the Twin Cities metro

article

Wind is sweeping through the Twin Cities metro with gusts reaching over 50 mph.

Wednesday night, a wind advisory was extended until midnight for the metro and areas south as winds reached speeds around 30 to 50 mph.

St. Cloud saw gusts reach 54 mph, while Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport saw 51 mph.

While the wind advisory is expected to until overnight, a cool north wind is expected to stay strong through the weekend.