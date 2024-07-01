Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 PM CDT, Washington County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Redwood County, Renville County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM CDT, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 PM CDT, Goodhue County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 5:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Ramsey County, Washington County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Clay County, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Carver County, Carver County, Cottonwood County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Jackson County, Jackson County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Nicollet County

Wildfires in Canada create their own weather, smoke could reach Minnesota

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  July 1, 2024 8:15pm CDT
Wildfire smoke over downtown Minneapolis last summer. (FOX 9)

(FOX 9) - Wildfires in Canada created their own weather on Saturday afternoon, with possible smoke reaching Minnesota later this week. 

According to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA), images from satellites showed a type of "wildfire-induced" cloud called pyrocumulonimbus across northeastern British Columbia on Saturday. Pyrocumulonimbus clouds can change local weather like wind, and can produce lighting, leading to possible new fires being ignited. 

Warm and windy conditions made wildfires grow, contributing to this weather, MPCA said. 

MPCA says favorable fire weather conditions are in the forecast for that area of Canada this week, which could lead to wildfire smoke impacting Minnesota later this week or weekend. 