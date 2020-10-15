When the Twin Cities usually see first snow of the season

article

Cooler weather has snow on the minds of some Twin Cities area residents as the region enters the time of year where snow can start flying.

While there is no accumulating snow in the forecast for the Twin Cities as of Thursday morning, a few flakes cannot be ruled out in the days ahead. In 2018, the first accumulating snow was Oct. 14, but it can also come as late as Nov. 26, as it did in 2015.

The 30-year average for first snowfall at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is Nov. 11.

Here are the first accumulating snow days since 2013 for the Twin Cities.

2019 – Nov. 1

2018 – Oct. 14

2017 – Oct. 27

206 – Nov. 18

2015 – Nov. 26

2014 – Nov. 10

2013 – Nov. 5