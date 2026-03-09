NFL Free Agency Live Tracker: Minnesota Vikings moves, signings

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings announced Monday they've agreed to terms with linebacker Eric Wilson on a multi-year deal. Wilson was set to become an unrestricted free agent when the NFL league year opens on Wednesday. The Vikings tendered a one-year contract to Ivan Pace Jr., and placed an exclusive rights tender on defensive lineman Jalen Redmond. The Vikings quarterback situation remains in flux, as they seek a veteran at the position to compete with J.J. McCarthy.



The NFL’s legal tampering period opened at 11 a.m. Monday, ahead of the start of the league year and free agency on Wednesday.

The Minnesota Vikings have already made a slew of moves, and announced a few of them.

Vikings bring back Eric Wilson

What we know:

Linebacker Eric Wilson was set to become an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday, but the Vikings made sure that didn’t happen. They agreed to terms with Wilson on a multi-year deal to keep in Minnesota.

According to an ESPN report, it’s a three-year contract worth up to $22.5 million, with $12.5 million guaranteed. Wilson stepped up last season when Blake Cashman went down with a hamstring injury. Wilson had career-highs with 16 starts, 17 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, 10 quarterback hits and four forced fumbles. He also had 108 tackles, the most since he had 121 during the 2020 season.

Vikings agree to terms with CB James Pierre

According to Cameron Wolfe with NFL Network, the Vikings are adding depth to their secondary on the first day of legal tampering. They’ve reportedly agreed to terms with cornerback James Pierre on a two-year, $8.5 million contract, with $3.7 million guaranteed.

Pierre spent his first six seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and has 147 tackles, and four interceptions over 95 games, including 13 starts.

Jalen Nailor, Ryan Wright leaving Vikings

Why you should care:

The Vikings will need to find more depth at receiver, and replace their punter for the 2026 season. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Ryan Wright has agreed to a four-year, $14 million deal with the New Orleans Saints that includes $8 million guaranteed. Wright spent four seasons with the Vikings, and had a career-long 77-yard punt last season.

Jalen Nailor’s time with the Vikings appears to be over after four seasons. According to Schefer, Nailor has agreed to a three-year, $35 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, which includes $23 million guaranteed. Nailor had 29 catches for 44 yards and four touchdowns last season.

Vikings tender Ivan Pace Jr., Jalen Redmond

The Vikings announced Monday they’ve tendered a one-year contract to linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. They also placed the exclusive rights tender on defensive lineman Jalen Redmond.

What we don't know:

Pace’s tender means the Vikings can match any offer from another team, but they won’t receive draft compensation if he leaves Minnesota, so we don't yet know if he'll return to the Vikings. Pace is set to be a restricted free agent. He has 27 starts over his past three seasons. Over that time, has 215 tackles on defense, 11 for loss, 6.5 sacks and two interceptions. He also has a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

In 30 games and 17 starts, Redmond has 80 tackles, including 18 for loss and seven sacks. He was one of three players last season to record at least 60 tackles, six sacks and five passes defended.

Vikings QB update

What they're saying:

The Vikings remain in the center of rumors with the quarterback situation as J.J. McCarthy enters his third season Minnesota. Tua Tagovailoa is being released by the Dolphins this week, and multiple reports indicate the Dolphins are signing former Packers' back-up Malik Willis.

As for the Vikings, they've been linked to Kirk Cousins, Kyler Muray and Geno Smith. The Vikings and Kyler Murray reportedly have mutual interest. Murray is expected to be released by the Arizona Cardinals this week.