Video: Funnel clouds reported north of Twin Cities metro Monday night

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Storm damage in Onamia, Minnesota. (Photo credit: Adam Webeck)

A funnel cloud was spotted in Otsego, Minnesota as storms rolled through the central part of the state Monday night.

Funnel clouds were also reported in Albertville, Princeton and Milaca.

FOX 9 viewers reported storm damage in Mille Lacs County, north of the Twin Cities. A garage in Onamia appeared to be completely destroyed by the storm.

