Video: Funnel clouds reported north of Twin Cities metro Monday night

Storm damage in Onamia, Minnesota. (Photo credit: Adam Webeck)
OTSEGO, Minn. (FOX 9) - A funnel cloud was spotted in Otsego, Minnesota as storms rolled through the central part of the state Monday night.
Funnel clouds were also reported in Albertville, Princeton and Milaca.
FOX 9 viewers reported storm damage in Mille Lacs County, north of the Twin Cities. A garage in Onamia appeared to be completely destroyed by the storm.
