Two rounds of storms expected Monday, second round could be severe

Two rounds of storms are expected for Monday.

The first round of storms will last throughout the morning, with the second round arriving later in the afternoon.

A cold front will move across central and southern Minnesota and will trigger strong to possible severe storms for Monday afternoon and evening.

A slight risk of severe weather is in place for central and southern Minnesota along with western Wisconsin today. (FOX 9)

Main threats include damaging winds, large hail and heavy rain.

